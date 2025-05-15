Controversial gospel singer RINGTONE APOKO arraigned in court over alleged Ksh 50 million land scam in Karen (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - Controversial Gospel artist, Alex Nyachonga Apoko, popularly known as Ringtone, and his co-accused Alfred Juma Ayora were on Thursday arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts over allegations of defrauding a Nairobi businesswoman of prime land worth Ksh 50 million.

The two face three criminal charges, including conspiracy to defraud, forgery, and perjury.

The prosecution alleges that on or before February 28th, 2023, at an unknown location within Kenya, the accused conspired to unlawfully acquire land parcel NAIROBI/BLOCK 99/142 in Karen, measuring approximately 0.1908 hectares, from businesswoman Terresia Adhiambo Odhiambo.

According to court documents, the accused falsely claimed ownership of the land by adverse possession, alleging that Apoko had resided on the property for over two decades.

They are also accused of swearing a false affidavit before advocate S.M. Katonya in support of this claim, which the prosecution says was a calculated attempt to take over the land through deceit.

Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego ordered that the two remain in custody until Monday, when a ruling on their bail application will be delivered.

