Joy and surprise as mother safely gives birth aboard Ena Coach bus travelling from Nairobi (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 15, 2025 - A routine trip turned into a moment of surprise and celebration on Thursday morning when a woman gave birth aboard an Ena Coach bus en route from Nairobi to Kendu Bay via Nyamira.
Thanks to the swift response from the bus crew and fellow
passengers, the mother delivered safely before being taken to a nearby hospital
for further medical care.
“The driver deserves a medal. The lady who assisted looked
like a trained nurse. Kudos to her,” one eyewitness praised the teamwork.
Ena Coach later confirmed the incident in an official
statement:
“We are delighted to share that one of our esteemed
passengers safely delivered a baby this morning aboard our bus.”
“The baby was later taken to a nearby hospital for
after-birth attention.”
“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our crew and
passengers for their incredible support and swift response.”
Both mother and baby are reported to be in good condition.
