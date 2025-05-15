Joy and surprise as mother safely gives birth aboard Ena Coach bus travelling from Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 15, 2025 - A routine trip turned into a moment of surprise and celebration on Thursday morning when a woman gave birth aboard an Ena Coach bus en route from Nairobi to Kendu Bay via Nyamira.

Thanks to the swift response from the bus crew and fellow passengers, the mother delivered safely before being taken to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“The driver deserves a medal. The lady who assisted looked like a trained nurse. Kudos to her,” one eyewitness praised the teamwork.

Ena Coach later confirmed the incident in an official statement:

“We are delighted to share that one of our esteemed passengers safely delivered a baby this morning aboard our bus.”

“The baby was later taken to a nearby hospital for after-birth attention.”

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our crew and passengers for their incredible support and swift response.”

Both mother and baby are reported to be in good condition.

