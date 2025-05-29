RAILA ODINGA Jr. slams Kenyan Gen Z over online attacks on ‘strategic partner and ally’ Tanzania







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Raila Odinga Junior has called out Kenya’s Gen Z for what he termed as "abuse and hate" directed at neighboring Tanzania.

In a statement shared online, Raila Jr. emphasized the importance of fostering cooperation with Tanzania, calling the country “a strategic partner and ally.”

“Tanzania is a strategic partner and ally to Kenya. We should seek co-operation and mutually beneficial trade relations with our sister nation as this is key to Kenya's economic growth.” he said.

His remarks come amid growing tension between the two countries following the May 18th arrest, torture and deportation of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist, Agather Atuhaire, who had travelled to Tanzania to observe the treason trial of opposition leader, Tundu Lissu.

The incident sparked outrage among Kenyan social media users, many of whom flooded X (formerly Twitter) with criticism of Tanzanian authorities and President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Tanzanian lawmakers have since condemned the online backlash, accusing Kenyans of cyberbullying and interfering in their domestic affairs.

On Wednesday, President William Ruto offered a public apology during the National Prayer Breakfast.

“To our neighbours from Tanzania, if we have wronged you in any way, forgive us," he said.

"If there is anything that Kenyans have done that is not right, we want to apologise," the president added.

