A drunk police officer involved in an accident along Nakuru - Nyahururu Highway (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A police officer is reported to have been involved in an accident in the early hours of the morning while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Photos shared on social media show a police Land Cruiser lying in a ditch as members of the public mill around.

The incident reportedly occurred in the morning as the police officer was driving from a drinking den, raising concerns about responsible conduct by law enforcement officers.

According to eyewitnesses, the officer appeared to have lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road.

Fortunately, he escaped the accident without any injuries.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST