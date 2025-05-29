Police arrest two men while attempting to sell a pistol after getting a tip-off (PHOTO)

Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Two men’s hunt for a potential buyer of an illegal firearm came to a screeching halt courtesy of sharp-eyed officers and a well-timed tip-off.
This is after police officers in Kakuma arrested Fredrick
Lokwar, 27, and Calvin Etiir, 34, who were reportedly on a mission to sell the
illegal firearm.
Acting on intelligence, the officers trailed the duo to Lucy
Village in Kakuma, where their undercover business venture met an abrupt end.
A swift search turned up a Ceska blow mini pistol and a
magazine loaded with three rounds.
The suspects are now cooling their heels in custody as police process the case in preparation for their court appearance.
Via DCI
