Police arrest two men while attempting to sell a pistol after getting a tip-off (PHOTO)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Two men’s hunt for a potential buyer of an illegal firearm came to a screeching halt courtesy of sharp-eyed officers and a well-timed tip-off.

This is after police officers in Kakuma arrested Fredrick Lokwar, 27, and Calvin Etiir, 34, who were reportedly on a mission to sell the illegal firearm.

Acting on intelligence, the officers trailed the duo to Lucy Village in Kakuma, where their undercover business venture met an abrupt end.

A swift search turned up a Ceska blow mini pistol and a magazine loaded with three rounds.

The suspects are now cooling their heels in custody as police process the case in preparation for their court appearance.

Via DCI