Radio Jambo presenter JACOB 'GHOST’ MULEE reveals why he wishes to be cremated when he dies







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - Veteran football tactician and Radio Jambo presenter, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, has become the latest media personality to weigh into the cremation debate.

In a candid moment on the popular Patanisho segment alongside co-host, Joseph 'Gidi' Ogidi, Ghost openly declared that he has already informed his family that he wants to be cremated when he dies.

“Ghost Mulee, did you say you would like to be cremated if you die?”

“If you die tomorrow, you want us to cremate you?” his fellow presenter, Gidi, asked.

“Yes, that was my original plan. But the other day, when I went to Ukambani, the elders called me to a meeting and asked me, ‘Young man, do you want to be cremated?”

“Have you become meat?” and they told me “we have been hearing you on Gidi and Ghost saying you want to be cremated”

“But I still haven’t changed my mind, in case I depart this world today, please cremate me yet,” Ghost said with a chuckle.

While his humorous delivery had listeners laughing, Ghost's stance speaks to a growing shift in how urban Kenyans view death and burial rites.

Last month, Classic 105's Maina Kageni echoed the same sentiment, citing land scarcity and the overcrowding crisis at Lang’ata Cemetery.

“I’ll be cremated. It’s in my will. We need to let go of some of this ‘Africanness,’” Maina said.

As more public figures speak out, the conversation around end-of-life wishes is becoming less taboo, and more a matter of personal choice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST