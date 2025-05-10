GACHAGUA attends KALONZO MUSYOKA’s son’s wedding (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son, Kevin Muasya Musyoka, has officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, Sharon Nthoki, in a colourful ceremony attended by some of Kenya’s top political figures.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among the guests who attended the ceremony held at Enashipai, Nakuru County.

“I’m delighted to join my brothers, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Dr. Fred Matiang’i at the wedding of Kevin Muasya Musyoka and Sharon at Enashipai in Nakuru County. Wishing Kevin and his new spouse a lifetime of happiness and blessings,” an elated Gachagua wrote on his X account.

See photos.

