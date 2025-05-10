Kenyan X user’s bold claim about decorating family cemeteries sparks reactions - Is this true?







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - A Kenyan X user has sparked debate online after making a bold claim about decorating family cemeteries.

The conversation began when a netizen shared a photo of a family gravesite after burying a 10-year-old relative.

While offering condolences, the user cautioned against beautifying cemeteries, claiming such acts “never stop asking for more,” implying a supernatural consequence.

The comment quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions.

Some users supported his warning, citing cultural beliefs, while others dismissed it as baseless superstition.

The post has since fueled ongoing discussions around tradition, grief, and spiritual beliefs in Kenyan burial practices.

The Kenya DAILY POST