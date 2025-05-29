Prominent city car dealer and the proprietor of Valley Road Motors, FRANCIS NG’ANG’A and his son are in trouble for stealing a luxurious Mercedes Benz







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - A Nairobi court has issued arrest warrants for prominent car dealer Francis Mundia, owner of Valley Road Motors, and his son Brandon Ng’ang’a after they failed to appear in court to answer charges related to the alleged theft of a luxury vehicle valued at Ksh 6.5 million.

Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe issued the warrants on Wednesday after Mundia, his son, and a third accused, Robert Mugaa Bundo, skipped a scheduled plea-taking session.

The trio are accused of conspiring to steal a red Mercedes-Benz E350, registration number KDS 724T, belonging to one Andrew Kiarie.

Court documents say that the accused conspired to commit a felony and stole the vehicle on February 20th, 2025, within Dandora, Kamukunji Sub-county.

The charges include conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 393 of the Penal Code and theft of a motor vehicle under Section 287(A).

Despite being released earlier on police cash bail, none of the accused appeared in court.

The case is set for mention on June 26th, 2025.

Police have been granted the authority to arrest and produce the suspects in court before that date if found.

