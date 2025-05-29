OBAMA and MICHELLE spotted out on a date in New York amid divorce rumors (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Barack and Michelle Obama were recently spotted enjoying a cozy date night in New York City, brushing off months of speculation about their marriage.

The former First Couple, who have been married for 32 years, were photographed leaving The Lowell Hotel restaurant hand-in-hand and flanked by Secret Service.

Their public outing marked the first time they’ve been seen together in six months.

Much of the speculation stemmed from Michelle’s absence at several high-profile events this year, including the presidential inauguration and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

She also skipped their usual courtside tradition at the NBA All-Star Game.

However, Michelle recently addressed the rumors head-on during an episode of The Diary of a CEO Podcast.

She spoke about the realities of long-term love, admitting, “Marriage is hard… but I wouldn’t trade it.”

She described Barack as “my person” and emphasized that neither of them is the type to quit.

After 32 years of marriage and raising two remarkable daughters, Malia and Sasha, the Obamas continue to show the world that even the most iconic couples evolve, and face challenges.

