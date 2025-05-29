President RUTO, RAILA lead Nation in mourning the death of ‘towering giant of Kenyan letters’ Prof. NGŨGĨ WA THIONG’O

Thursday, May 29, 2025 - President William Ruto led the nation in mourning the death of renowned Kenyan author, playwright, and scholar Prof. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, who passed away on Wednesday, May 28th, in the United States at the age of 87 after a long illness.
In a statement from State House, President Ruto hailed Prof.
Ngũgĩ as “Kenya’s greatest man of letters” and a “fearless voice for justice,
truth, and African identity.”
He described the late author as a visionary whose influence
extended far beyond literature.
“I have learnt with deep sadness about the death of our
beloved teacher, writer, playwright, and public intellectual, Prof. Ngũgĩ wa
Thiong’o,” Ruto said.
“The towering giant of Kenyan letters has put down his pen
for the final time.”
The President praised Ngũgĩ’s courage and intellectual
impact, noting how he shaped public discourse around independence, justice, and
political power.
Though he never received the Nobel Prize in Literature, Ruto
said Ngũgĩ remains “a champion of literary emancipation and innovation in our
hearts and minds.”
Leaders across the political and cultural spectrum paid
tribute.
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called him a “giant
African,” while Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said his works
“illuminated the soul of a nation.”
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua called Ngũgĩ “a
literary genius” who inspired his appreciation for symbolic language and
communication.
Ngũgĩ’s daughter, Wanjiku wa Ngũgĩ, confirmed his passing in
a heartfelt post, calling for the celebration of his life and legacy.
Born in 1938, Ngũgĩ was a pioneering voice in African
literature, best known for Petals of Blood, The River Between and Devil
on the Cross, written while in detention.
He championed writing in indigenous languages and taught
globally, leaving behind an indelible legacy.
0 Comments