Police arrest a well-known businessman in Voi after catching him transporting a live elephant calf in his vehicle (PHOTO)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Law enforcers in Voi were left stunned after intercepting a Toyota Harrier transporting a live elephant calf crammed into its boot.

The bizarre discovery occurred at a routine police checkpoint along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway when officers grew suspicious of the vehicle’s unusual rear suspension tilt.

The SUV, driven by a well-known local businessman, appeared overloaded from the rear, prompting officers to conduct a closer inspection.

To their astonishment, police found an elephant calf wrapped in cloth and squeezed into the cargo area of the vehicle.

Wildlife officers were immediately called to the scene to assess the animal’s condition and coordinate its rescue.

The driver was taken into custody, and investigations are underway to determine the source of the elephant and the intended destination.

Authorities suspect the calf may have been poached from a nearby conservancy or national park, raising further concerns about ongoing threats to Kenya's wildlife.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST