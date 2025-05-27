Tanzanian MP sparks outrage over comments on MARTHA KARUA deportation - ‘We made a mistake by sending her back safely’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A Tanzanian Member of Parliament has stirred controversy after stating that Kenyan politician and lawyer Martha Karua should not have been allowed to leave Tanzania unscathed.

Pandani MP Maryam Omar Said made the remarks during a parliamentary session on Monday, May 26th, following the deportation of six Kenyans on Sunday, May 18th.

Among those expelled were Karua, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, and journalist Hanifa Adan.

The group had travelled to Dar es Salaam to express solidarity with detained opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges.

Their deportation, ordered by President Samia Suluhu’s administration, has sparked outrage in Kenya, with many citizens taking to social media to criticise the Tanzanian president.

MP Maryam, however, doubled down on the move and went as far as questioning the leniency shown to Karua.

“We made a mistake by sending her back safely.”

“That mistake should not be repeated,” she declared, implying that Karua deserved harsher treatment.

She further mocked Kenyans, insisting that Tanzania had nothing to learn from its neighbour and that “it should be the other way round.”

Her comments have since drawn widespread condemnation, with many Kenyans viewing them as a blatant disregard for diplomatic norms and human rights.

The Tanzanian government has yet to officially respond to the backlash.

