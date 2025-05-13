KIKUYUs captured on camera looting biscuits from an overturned truck along a major highway (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - A chaotic scene unfolded along a major highway when a truck carrying biscuits overturned, leading to a looting spree by local residents, predominantly from the Kikuyu community.

The footage captures a near-stampede as looters, both young and old, jostle for their share.

Police arrived at the scene to restore order, but not before significant quantities of the cargo had been looted.

The truck driver, who sustained minor injuries, was left to contend with substantial losses.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with users divided over the incident.

Some condemned the looters, accusing them of exploiting the driver’s misfortune.

One user posted, “This is pure greed, not hunger. Stealing from an accident scene is low, even for biscuits!”.

Others, however, argued that the looting reflects Kenya’s economic hardships, with one commenter stating, “When people are starving, biscuits on the road look like manna. Blame the system, not the Kikuyus.”

Watch the video.

KIKUYUs captured on camera looting biscuits from an overturned truck along a major highway pic.twitter.com/ZuoeHggxH1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST