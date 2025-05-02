Police officers attempt to arrest a shopkeeper who refused to lend their colleague a packet of sugar and told him to go and seek help from RUTO (VIDEO)







Friday, May 2, 2025 - The shopkeeper who refused to lend a packet of sugar to a police officer and shared the video on social media is facing threats after the video went viral.

The officer had visited the shop and requested the item, promising to pay later.

The shopkeeper declined and told the officer to seek assistance from President William Ruto.

She was confronted by some police officers after the video was widely shared on social media.

The officers went to her shop and attempted to arrest her, claiming that she was painting the Government in bad light.

However, the defiant lady confronted the rogue police officers head-on and made it clear that she had not broken any law.

Watch the video.

Police officers attempt to detain a shopkeeper after she declined to lend him items from the shop pic.twitter.com/7MSok6Q8Sy — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) May 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST