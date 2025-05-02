Kakamega Senator Dr. KHALWALE’s tweet endorsing polygamy sparks heated debate online

Friday, May 2, 2025 - A social media post by Senator Boni Khalwale endorsing polygamy has sparked intense debate on X (formerly Twitter).
Khalwale, widely regarded as the face of modern-day polygamy
in Kenya, reshared a quote from influencer Mercy Masai, warning that Polygamy
is not for everyman.
“Polygamy is not for boys; it requires an insane level of
masculinity that only a few men can attain,” part of her post read.
His post reignited the long-running discussion around
polygamy in Kenya.
In Kenya, polygamy is legally recognized under marriages
conducted according to customary
or Islamic rites.
However, Christian,
civil, and Hindu marriages are strictly
monogamous.
Individuals in these monogamous unions cannot legally take on additional spouses without first dissolving the existing marriage.
