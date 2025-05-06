PHOTOs of MAUREEN, a lady who took her own life inside her house in Dallas, Embu, as depression takes a toll on Kenyan youths







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - In a heart-wrenching incident in Dallas Estate, Embu County, a middle-aged lady named Maureen was found dead in her home, having taken her own life.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the community and underscores the escalating mental health challenges faced by young people in Kenya.

According to a recent report, there is growing trend towards suicide among the Kenyan youth, particularly those aged between 15 and 24 years.

The report showed that suicide attempts among this age group were higher among females, with about six in ten of the attempts reported from this group.

