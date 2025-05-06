After BETTY KYALLO, 31-year-old Rapper FEMI ONE introduces her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gen Zs are winning everywhere! (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan rap queen, Wanjiku Kimani, better known as Femi One, has broken hearts of her male admirers by finally going public with her younger bae!

The 31-year-old “Utawezana” hitmaker made things Instagram-official with 23-year-old actor Brahim Ouma, affectionately known as “Ous Baba.”

In a heartfelt birthday post, Femi One shared adorable photos goofing with her young king giving fans a rare glimpse into their low-key romance.

“Few years in, a lifetime to go. Happy birthday to the love of my life, Ous Baba,” she captioned the post, leaving her followers swooning.

This is the first time the fiercely private rapper has introduced her man to the public.

Ous Baba is an up-and-coming actor known for his roles in Famous, Pepeta, and Shanga, where he plays Ledama.

The age gap - eight years - has fans drawing comparisons to media personality Betty Kyallo, 36, who is also dating a younger man.

But for Femi, love knows no numbers and she proves she’s not only topping charts but winning in love, too.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST