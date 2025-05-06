“Life Is Short, We Must Enjoy It” - Drunk Kenyan woman tells husband after staggering home at night in viral video

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A video clip showing a Kenyan man recording his wife arriving home late at night in a visibly drunk state has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread conversation about modern-day marriages.
The now-viral footage captures the woman arriving at her matrimonial home past midnight while holding a can of beer.
Clearly under the influence of alcohol, she appears unfazed by her husband’s presence.
When asked why she was coming home so late and in such a state, she casually responded, “Life is short. We must enjoy it.”
Her husband remained calm and did not raise his voice.
Some social media users applauded the husband’s composure, calling it a mark of maturity and restraint.
Others, however, criticized him for airing what they saw as private marital issues in public.
Watch the video.
“Life Is Short, We Must Enjoy It” - Drunk Kenyan woman tells husband after staggering home at night pic.twitter.com/Ar1MR4Mpic— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 6, 2025
