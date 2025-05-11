PHOTO of Maono Lands CEO KINYUA WAIRATU and his wife before fame and money - He is now cheating on her with a yellow yellow lady called NANCY







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A throwback photo of Maono Lands CEO, James Kinyua Wairatu, and his wife has resurfaced online, showing the couple during humble beginnings-long before wealth.

The heartwarming image comes amid a growing scandal, with Wairatu now being accused of cheating on his wife with a light-skinned woman identified as Nancy.

The viral photo captures a young, modest Wairatu and his wife standing side-by-side, radiating the love and unity of a couple determined to build a future together.

It’s a stark contrast to the controversy unfolding today, where the same man is being publicly called out by his alleged side chick, who also happens to be his wife’s close friend.

Nancy, the woman at the center of the scandal, made headlines after sharing intimate photos and WhatsApp conversations with Wairatu on social media.

She exposed the affair in a viral post after the CEO allegedly broke promises of financial support - including buying her a car - and eventually cut her off completely, even as she faced eviction over unpaid rent.

See the throwback photo of Wairatu and his wife.





His side-chick and wife’s friend

The Kenyan DAILY POST