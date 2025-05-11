Explosive Post!! Maono Lands CEO KINYUA WAIRATU’s randy behaviours exposed by his side chick







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - James Kinyua Wairatu, the CEO of Maono Lands Limited, is facing the heat of his lifetime after being exposed in a sensational online post by his side chick, identified as Nancy.

The explosive revelations, made public on Facebook, have painted a scandalous picture of the once-respected businessman, known for his polished public image and claims of being a family man.

Wairatu, who has long portrayed himself as a devout and family-oriented businessman, has remained silent since the scandal broke.

His image, carefully built on values of integrity, faith, and professionalism, is now under serious threat.

See the explosive post.

