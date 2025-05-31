PHOTO!! Chokoza singer MARYA is paralyzed on one side after suffering a stroke - She is begging for financial help







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Former Ogopa Deejays singer, Marya, known for the hit song, Chokoza, is currently hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

News of Marya’s sickness was made public by her close friend and fellow musician Avril.

She went on to state that Marya needs financial help to foot her hospital bill and set up a home care space after being discharged.

She is reportedly paralyzed on one side and once discharged, she will require intensive home-based care, including specialized equipment like a hospital bed and wheelchair.

“She’s been in hospital for a little while after suffering a stroke and will hopefully be discharged soon. But she will unfortunately require a lot of home care as she regains all her motor skills as she is paralysed on one side of her entire body. She needs our help to set up a care space at her home; hospital bed, wheelchair, ripple mattress, bed liners and much more,” Avril wrote.

