Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Gospel singer Audiphaxad Peter, popularly known as Guardian Angel, is now a proud grandfather at 34.

He shared a heartwarming photo holding his wife, Esther Musila’s grandchild.

Musila’s son, who is the same age as Guardian Angel, is the baby’s father.

The post sparked online buzz, with netizens playfully trolling the singer for becoming a grandfather before experiencing fatherhood himself.

