‘Harambee …WANTAM’ – SAMIDOH leads ‘Wantam’ chant during London Mugithi show despite warning and transfer to banditi ridden Baringo (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Celebrated Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, has continued using the controversial “Wantam” slogan despite facing disciplinary action.
The artist, who holds a significant influence in the Mt
Kenya region, was recently transferred from the Police Command Headquarters in
Nairobi to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Baringo.
The transfer followed a viral video showing Samidoh leading
fans in chanting “Wantam,” a slang term derived from “one term” - used by
critics to suggest President William Ruto should not seek re-election in 2027.
According to National Police Service (NPS) regulations,
officers are prohibited from engaging in political activity and must remain
neutral and loyal to the Government.
Despite this, Samidoh again led revelers in chanting the
slogan during a recent performance in London, raising further questions about
his defiance and the potential consequences of his continued political
undertones.
Watch the video below.
Samidoh in LONDON. They told him no performing before confirming mambo ni WANTAM.— Naomi Waithira (@Naomikibandi) May 31, 2025
