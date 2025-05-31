‘Harambee …WANTAM’ – SAMIDOH leads ‘Wantam’ chant during London Mugithi show despite warning and transfer to banditi ridden Baringo (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Celebrated Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, has continued using the controversial “Wantam” slogan despite facing disciplinary action.

The artist, who holds a significant influence in the Mt Kenya region, was recently transferred from the Police Command Headquarters in Nairobi to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Baringo.

The transfer followed a viral video showing Samidoh leading fans in chanting “Wantam,” a slang term derived from “one term” - used by critics to suggest President William Ruto should not seek re-election in 2027.

According to National Police Service (NPS) regulations, officers are prohibited from engaging in political activity and must remain neutral and loyal to the Government.

Despite this, Samidoh again led revelers in chanting the slogan during a recent performance in London, raising further questions about his defiance and the potential consequences of his continued political undertones.

Samidoh in LONDON.

WANTAM. pic.twitter.com/grUAQgRnLM — Naomi Waithira (@Naomikibandi) May 31, 2025