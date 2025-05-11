PETER SALAYSA’s full statement after attempted arrest by armed masked men in Mombasa







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - Below is a statement by Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter, after armed masked men stormed his apartment in Mombasa and attempted to arrest him.

I want to categorically condemn the reckless, shameful, and cowardly attempt by unidentified individuals purporting to be police officers who stormed my hotel residence in Mombasa in an effort to unlawfully arrest me.

These individuals had no identification, no arrest warrant, and no explanation—just a crude, rogue attempt to intimidate me.

Let it be clear: this was not an arrest. It was a criminal act disguised as law enforcement.

An attack not just on me as a Member of Parliament and 2027 presidential candidate, but on the democratic space of this nation.

I call upon the relevant security agencies to stop sleeping on their job and swing into immediate action.

I demand to know: who sent these thugs? Who gave them orders to violate my rights?

Who is so terrified of my voice that they would resort to such cowardice?

To those behind this, hear me loud and clear: you will not silence me. You will not threaten me into submission.

No amount of intimidation, harassment, or attempted abduction will stop me from speaking for the people of Kenya and fighting for a country free from tyranny and impunity.

I will soldier on. I will not blink. Kenya must and will be free from dictatorship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST