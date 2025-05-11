PETER SALAYSA’s full statement after attempted arrest by armed masked men in Mombasa

Sunday, May 11, 2025 -
Below is a statement by Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter, after armed
masked men stormed his apartment in Mombasa and attempted to arrest him.
I want to
categorically condemn the reckless, shameful, and cowardly attempt by
unidentified individuals purporting to be police officers who stormed my hotel
residence in Mombasa in an effort to unlawfully arrest me.
These
individuals had no identification, no arrest warrant, and no explanation—just a
crude, rogue attempt to intimidate me.
Let it be
clear: this was not an arrest. It was a criminal act disguised as law
enforcement.
An attack not
just on me as a Member of Parliament and 2027 presidential candidate, but on
the democratic space of this nation.
I call upon the
relevant security agencies to stop sleeping on their job and swing into
immediate action.
I demand to
know: who sent these thugs? Who gave them orders to violate my rights?
Who is so
terrified of my voice that they would resort to such cowardice?
To those behind
this, hear me loud and clear: you will not silence me. You will not threaten me
into submission.
No amount of
intimidation, harassment, or attempted abduction will stop me from speaking for
the people of Kenya and fighting for a country free from tyranny and impunity.
I will soldier on. I will not blink. Kenya must and will be free from dictatorship.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments