Panic as Mai Mahiu taxi driver vanishes without a trace after receiving a call from a client (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - The family of Samwel Njoroge, a taxi driver based in Mai Mahiu, is in a state of distress after he mysteriously went missing on the night of Sunday, May 4th.

According to his wife, Njoroge was at home with his family when he received a call around 8:00 PM from a client who claimed to urgently need transport to ferry a patient to the hospital.

Trusting the urgency and committed to his work, Njoroge informed his wife of the trip and promptly left.

However, what seemed like a routine call quickly turned into a nightmare.

About two hours after he left, his wife tried to reach him on phone but found it switched off.

She continued calling throughout the night, but the line remained unreachable.

Alarmed by his prolonged silence, she reported the matter to local police the next morning.

Since then, the family has worked tirelessly to trace his whereabouts, visiting hospitals, police stations, and nearby towns without success.

Njoroge’s photos have been widely shared across social media platforms as the family appeals to the public for any information that could help locate him.





The Kenyan DAILY POST