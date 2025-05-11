Videos of PETER SALAYSA’s attempted arrest by armed men who claimed to be police officers



Sunday, May 11, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya narrowly escaped an attempted arrest by armed individuals who claimed to be police officers in Mombasa on Saturday night.

In the footage, a group of masked men, some in plain clothes and others in police uniforms, are seen approaching Salasya at his temporary apartment.

The men brandished pistols and attempted to arrest the MP, but he managed to evade capture with the help of his security detail.

The vehicle they arrived in was reportedly unmarked and lacked a registration number plate, raising further questions about the legitimacy of the operation.

Salasya condemned the incident, stating that it was unacceptable for any law enforcement agency to attempt to arrest an elected leader without presenting an arrest warrant.

He also questioned the motives behind the operation, suggesting that it may have been politically motivated.

See videos of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments