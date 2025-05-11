KALUMA threatens to eject SIFUNA from ODM over continued criticism of ODM-UDA deal - ‘You are not more articulate than NAMWAMBA’







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has launched a scathing attack on ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his persistent criticism of the party’s pact with Ruto’S United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a social media statement on Sunday, Kaluma warned that Sifuna risks ejection from the party if he continues opposing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ODM and UDA, which laid the foundation for the broad-based Government (BBG).

“You can’t be eating and vomiting at the same time.”

“You are not more articulate than Namwamba.”

“Shape up or ship out!” Kaluma wrote, referencing the previous Secretary General, Ababu Namwamba, who was kicked out of ODM unceremoniously.

The MP accused Sifuna of undermining party unity by targeting key ODM leaders serving in Government, including Treasury CS John Mbadi and Energy CS, Opiyo Wandayi.

Kaluma said such actions contradicted the party’s official position and disrespected decisions made by ODM leadership.

According to Kaluma, Sifuna, as Secretary General, was expected to uphold and promote the party’s stance, not criticize it.

Kaluma further reminded him that ODM had gained significant influence within Government structures, making continued opposition untenable.

This comes after ODM leader, Raila Odinga, urged Sifuna to "tone down," emphasizing the importance of maintaining party discipline despite internal differences.

''The spokesman of the party is usually the Secretary General, so when Mr Sifuna speaks, he speaks on behalf of the party.”

“But Mr Sifuna, sometimes tone down a bit," Raila said during the funeral of Kasipul MP, Charles Were.