Dutch national lured into the country by gold scammers and taken to a building in Kakamega town where he was roughed up and robbed of Ksh 3.6 million







Friday, May 30, 2025 - A Dutch national was swindled out of Ksh 3.6 million in a fake gold transaction in Kakamega Town after being lured into the country by a fraudster who posed as a legitimate gold dealer operating out of Ikolomani, police reported on Thursday.

The victim, who had initially travelled from Dubai to Nairobi and then onward to Kisumu International Airport, was picked up by a man identifying himself only as “Smith” and driven to Kakamega under the pretense of inspecting a gold consignment, only to be violently robbed by a group of three men in a building where he had been taken under false pretenses.

The suspects overpowered the foreigner, stole USD 29,950 from him (approximately Ksh3.6 million), inflicted physical injuries, and later abandoned him at Kisumu International Airport, where he sought medical treatment and filed a police report.

Authorities say the victim sustained facial bruises and general body pains but was discharged in stable condition.

The case has been linked to a broader pattern of fake gold scams targeting foreigners, with police warning that such operations have continued to evolve despite sustained crackdowns, and calling on both foreign embassies and local traders to exercise strict due diligence before engaging in gold-related dealings, especially given that dozens of similar complaints remain under active investigation and prosecution.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi