Dutch national lured into the country by gold scammers and taken to a building in Kakamega town where he was roughed up and robbed of Ksh 3.6 million

Friday, May 30, 2025 - A Dutch national was swindled out of Ksh 3.6 million in a fake gold transaction in Kakamega Town after being lured into the country by a fraudster who posed as a legitimate gold dealer operating out of Ikolomani, police reported on Thursday.
The victim, who had initially travelled from Dubai to Nairobi
and then onward to Kisumu International Airport, was picked up by a man
identifying himself only as “Smith” and driven to Kakamega under the pretense
of inspecting a gold consignment, only to be violently robbed by a group of
three men in a building where he had been taken under false pretenses.
The suspects overpowered the foreigner, stole USD 29,950
from him (approximately Ksh3.6 million), inflicted physical injuries, and later
abandoned him at Kisumu International Airport, where he sought medical
treatment and filed a police report.
Authorities say the victim sustained facial bruises and
general body pains but was discharged in stable condition.
The case has been linked to a broader pattern of fake gold
scams targeting foreigners, with police warning that such operations have
continued to evolve despite sustained crackdowns, and calling on both foreign
embassies and local traders to exercise strict due diligence before engaging in
gold-related dealings, especially given that dozens of similar complaints
remain under active investigation and prosecution.
