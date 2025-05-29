Drama as Juja MP, GEORGE KOIMBURI’s side chick, GRACE NDUTA, is arrested - DCI says they spent the night together on the day he faked his abduction (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a woman believed to be romantically linked to Juja Member of Parliament, George Koimburi, as investigations into his alleged staged abduction intensify.

The woman, identified as Grace Nduta - popularly known by her nickname “City” - is a Member of County Assembly (MCA) representing Kanyenyaini Ward.

She is suspected to be Koimburi’s mistress and is believed to have played a role in the bizarre sequence of events leading to the MP’s alleged disappearance.

According to DCI detectives, the two checked into a room at Ellis Bar and Restaurant in Gatundu on Sunday night, where they reportedly spent the night together.

Koimburi left the establishment early Monday morning.

Shortly afterward, he was reportedly found in a coffee plantation in Juja, claiming to have been abducted and dumped there - a narrative that investigators now strongly suspect was fabricated.

Below are photos of Grace, Koimburi’s side chick.