ODM’s Director of Communication PHILIP ETALE recounts how KALONZO almost died after GACHAGUA gave orders to police to deal ruthlessly with Azimio leaders during protests





The Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, perhaps you may have forgotten one incident that almost took you out courtesy of Riggy G’s firm orders. My car was two, behind yours as we demonstrated in 2023 over the high cost of living.

The procession snaked through Riverside, on to Pangani then to Juja Road. The reception by angry and hungry Kenyans was enormous. Just slightly after the Moi Airbase, the convoy of over 500 vehicles that was escorted by thousands of Kenyans chanting anti-government slogans, we were confronted by lorry loads of overzealous anti-riot police officers, shortly thereafter, water canons emerged from alleys in Mathare and Huruma Estate.

As we defiantly continued with the processions with DJ Spider playing music of encouragement, the cops lobbed several tear gas canisters into your car shuttering the back shield and windows. You for some minutes passed out because of the gas that had filled your car.

Your security personnel with the help of some youths helped you out. You came out of the vehicle in a bad state. I have not forgotten how KDD in which I was riding was attacked by cops. They thought we would suffocate to death. But who is God. We got out sound and safe but with (me in particular) breathing problems because of my past experience with COVID-19 that had me admitted to hospital for a whole month, ten days in the ICU.

Surely, with that experience and going by stories were had from the police that HE Hon. Rigathi Gachagua gave explicit instructions to deal with demonstrators and even ‘if possible’ take some out, I will be the last person to sit down with him, nay you Your Excellency.

Via Philip Etale