200 Staff Members, Among Them Managers, Fired at Equity Bank After Ksh 1.5 billion Was Stolen Through Payroll Fraud







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Equity Bank recently dismissed nearly 200 employees in one of the biggest internal purges in its history, following a Ksh 1.5 billion payroll fraud involving insiders.

An internal audit revealed that staff across the country had received unexplained funds through their salary accounts and registered M-Pesa numbers, linked to customers, bank-related entities, or fellow employees, which is a direct violation of the bank’s conflict of interest and ethics policy.

The audit, which began on April 14, 2025, demanded written explanations for any income above salary received in the last two years.

Employees who failed to account for the suspicious transactions were issued termination letters, citing gross misconduct.

The sacked workers include managers and junior staff from both head office and branches.

The scandal was triggered by a massive heist where IT credentials belonging to a senior staff member were used to process over 40 fraudulent transactions totalling Ksh 1.5 billion. The money was later traced to external bank accounts.

However, even as the bank presents this as a necessary integrity clean-up, this outlet has received multiple concerns from some of the affected employees.

According to several dismissed workers, not all terminations were fairly executed.

Some claim that the audit process was overly aggressive and too narrowly focused, resulting in what they describe as dismissals over trivial or poorly substantiated grounds.

There is a growing sense among some of the ex-staff that the sweep may have lumped together serious offenders with individuals whose actions didn’t merit termination.

Equity Bank maintains that the purge was not a redundancy plan but a risk and ethics enforcement measure, as it works to rebuild trust and tighten internal controls.

