DCI reveals the last moments of Catholic Priest JOHN MAINA who was murdered days after hosting GACHAGUA - ‘Some people were stalking him’







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an in-depth probe into the death of Father John Maina, a Catholic Priest from Igwamiti Parish, Nyahururu, who died under suspicious circumstances shortly after hosting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Fr Maina was discovered injured on May 15th along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway near the Diotomite stage by a boda boda rider.

He reportedly claimed he had been abducted from Nyahururu.

The rider rushed him to St Joseph’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.

He had visible bruises on the left side of his head.

His death occurred weeks after he presided over a silver jubilee celebration at Igwamiti Catholic Parish on April 27th, an event attended by Gachagua and other political leaders.

Investigators suspect the murder may be linked to money donated during the event, with reports indicating that the priest had been trailed by individuals allegedly demanding a share of the funds.

A preliminary autopsy conducted on May 19th by Government Pathologist Dr Ngulungu revealed that while Fr Maina had sustained head bruises, they were not likely the cause of death. Toxicological samples have since been collected for further analysis.

Detectives are now pursuing multiple leads and individuals believed to have been stalking the priest in the days leading up to his death.

The DCI also confirmed that although Fr Maina had reportedly voiced concerns for his safety, he had not made any formal police report.

Meanwhile, the Authorities are urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and assured that comprehensive investigations are ongoing to ensure those behind the killing are brought to justice.

"So far, several statements have been recorded, and detectives are actively pursuing forensic leads to reconstruct Father Maina’s final movements and arrest suspects. The authorities are committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible for this heinous act," DCI disclosed.

