ODM MP condemns EACC raid on Governor NATEMBEYA’s residence in Milimani, Kitale - ‘It’s draconian and demeaning’

Monday, May 19, 2025 - Outspoken Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, has condemned the Kenya Kwanza administration following a raid on the residence of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.
This is after detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption
Commission (EACC), accompanied by heavily armed police officers, stormed
Natembeya’s home in Milimani, Kitale on the morning of Monday, May 19th.
The ODM MP termed the operation arbitrary and unwarranted,
calling for an immediate halt and an official explanation.
“I strongly condemn the arbitrary raid on Governor
Natembeya's homes.”
“It must stop immediately, and an explanation must be given
to the people of Trans Nzoia,” he said.
Amisi criticized the EACC's method of conducting raids
without presenting clear evidence, saying such actions were outdated and
traumatizing for families.
“These theatrics of using security officers to raid homes
without a shred of evidence are backwards, draconian, and demeaning,” he added.
He urged the anti-graft body to rely on intelligence-led
investigations rather than public displays of force.
“Conduct proper investigations before raiding a leader’s
home, or Kenyans will begin to resist in extreme ways,” he warned.
