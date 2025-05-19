GACHAGUA spills beans and links RUTO to the lavish hotel being constructed in Ngong Forest to serve Talanta Stadium (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked President Ruto to the posh hotel being constructed in Ngong Forest.

Speaking during a church service in Murang’a on Sunday, Gachagua claimed that President Ruto is behind the controversial luxury eco-camp under construction in the Sanctuary block of Ngong Road Forest.

He alleged that the facility sits on five acres allegedly grabbed by the Head of State to profit from the nearby Talanta Stadium, currently under construction.

“The president wants to grab five acres of Ngong Forest to build a hotel to serve the stadium.”

“The same contractor building the Talanta Hela stadium is constructing the hotel,” Gachagua asserted.

He further claimed that after raising the matter publicly, Ruto instructed the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to suspend the project.

“Mr. President, don’t go back to that forest. We will expose you again. Even people in your government are tired and giving me reports,” he said.

This comes amid public uproar over the Ngong Forest project, with the Green Belt Movement demanding accountability from KFS.

However, KFS defended the eco-camp, stating that it was approved through due process and built on a glade - a naturally open area with no trees.

"The project to develop a bush eco–camp was approved procedurally, having been assessed, and no extreme negative environmental impacts were identified," said KFS in a statement.

KFS has since suspended the project pending further stakeholder consultations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST