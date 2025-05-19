Kenya condemns Tanzania over detention of former CJ MUTUNGA and activists HANIFA and HUSSEIN in Dar es Salaam

Monday, May 19, 2025
- Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Dr. Korir Sing’oei, has condemned
Tanzanian authorities over the detention of former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga
and his delegation at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.
Mutunga, alongside Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid and human
rights advocate Hanifa Adan, had travelled to Tanzania to support opposition
leader, Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges.
The trio was detained around 3am on Sunday as they attempted
to enter the country, with their passports reportedly confiscated.
PS Sing’Oei condemned the move, stating that it violated the
core principles of the East African Community (EAC), which include free
movement and mutual cooperation.
“We strongly urge the authorities in Tanzania to release the
former Chief Justice of Kenya and his delegation, in line with the norms and
commitments of the East African Community,” he said.
Hanifa took to social media in the early hours to report
their detention.
“We’re not being told why. This is utterly ridiculous and
petty… We travelled in solidarity with Tundu Lissu,” she posted.
The incident follows the deportation of Martha Karua, Lynn
Ngugi, and Gloria Kimani, who were also denied entry into Tanzania on Sunday.
Karua later criticized Kenya’s response, claiming the
Foreign Affairs office did little to resolve the matter.
Efforts by the East African Law Society to intervene
reportedly met silence from Kenyan officials, further raising concerns over
diplomatic coordination within the region.
