See how UHURU indirectly mocked RUTO during GIDEON MOI’s son’s lavish wedding!







Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, were among the notable guests who attended the wedding of David James Kimoi, son of KANU Chairman and former Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi.

The elegant, private ceremony brought together close family, political allies, and friends to celebrate the union of James and his bride.

While delivering brief remarks during the event, Uhuru appeared to take a veiled jab at President William Ruto’s administration, particularly over its recent handling of Gen Z-led protests and criticism on social media.

“I had a biological father and a political father who mentored me when I was young.”

“Mzee Moi was not afraid of young people, unlike those in Government today,” Uhuru said, drawing applause from the crowd.

His remarks were widely interpreted as criticism of the current administration’s crackdown on youth and online dissent, particularly following recent protests demanding Government accountability and action against corruption.

The former President’s comments, delivered in a relaxed yet pointed manner, have since sparked conversation online, with many praising his show of solidarity with the younger generation.

