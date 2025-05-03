See how UHURU indirectly mocked RUTO during GIDEON MOI’s son’s lavish wedding!

Saturday, May 3, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, were among the notable guests who attended the wedding of David James Kimoi, son of KANU Chairman and former Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi.
The elegant, private ceremony brought together close family,
political allies, and friends to celebrate the union of James and his bride.
While delivering brief remarks during the event, Uhuru
appeared to take a veiled jab at President William Ruto’s administration,
particularly over its recent handling of Gen Z-led protests and criticism on
social media.
“I had a biological father and a political father who
mentored me when I was young.”
“Mzee Moi was not afraid of young people, unlike those in Government
today,” Uhuru said, drawing applause from the crowd.
His remarks were widely interpreted as criticism of the
current administration’s crackdown on youth and online dissent, particularly
following recent protests demanding Government accountability and action
against corruption.
The former President’s comments, delivered in a relaxed yet
pointed manner, have since sparked conversation online, with many praising his
show of solidarity with the younger generation.
Uhuru Kenyatta: I had a biological father and a political father who mentored me when I was young. Mzee Moi was not afraid of young people like the ones in government today. pic.twitter.com/kz25yhIDBl— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) May 3, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments