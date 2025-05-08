Nyama! Nyama! Nyama!!... Shock as vehicle ferrying donkey meat is intercepted in Mwea while headed to Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Residents of Red Soil in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, were left in shock after intercepting a vehicle ferrying tones of donkey meat suspected to be headed to Nairobi.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, while the owner of the illegal cargo managed to escape.

Authorities believe the meat was destined for city butcheries where it would be sold to unsuspecting Nairobians as genuine beef.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over public health risks and the growing trend of illicit meat trade in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST