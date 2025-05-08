Blow to ex-Governor FERDINAND WAITITU as High Court rejects second bail bid in KSh588 million graft case - ‘I am not persuaded’







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been dealt a severe blow after the High Court on Thursday, May 8th, dismissed his second attempt to secure bail pending appeal in a KSh588 million corruption case.

Justice Lucy Njuguna ruled that Waititu’s application lacked merit and failed to demonstrate any compelling reason for release.

“I am not persuaded... the application lacks merit and is hereby dismissed,” she said in her ruling.

This marks the second time Justice Njuguna has denied Waititu’s request for bail.

A similar application was thrown out in March, with the court finding that the former Governor had not proven his appeal had high chances of success or that his health condition justified release.

Waititu is serving a 12-year sentence at Kamiti Maximum Prison, or an alternative fine of KSh53 million, following his conviction for conflict of interest in a fraudulent road tender.

His wife, Susan Waititu, was also found guilty and fined KSh500,000 or serve a one-year jail term.

The latest court decision means Waititu and his co-accused will remain in custody as they await the hearing and determination of their appeal.

