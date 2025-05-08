DONALD TRUMP offers a mouth-watering KSh1.3 billion reward for Kenyans who have information on this guy - See details!







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - The United States Government has announced a KSh1.3 billion ($10 million) reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of suspects involved in the deadly 2020 terrorist attack on the Manda Bay Airfield in Lamu, Kenya.

Among the wanted individuals is Abdullahi Banati, believed to be one of the masterminds behind the assault.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 8th, the US Embassy in Somalia urged anyone with relevant information to contact the US Department of State via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-975-9160.

The US assured that all tips would be treated with strict confidentiality.

The reward is being offered through the Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which has paid out over $250 million (KSh32 billion) since its inception to individuals whose information has enhanced US national security.

The January 5th, 2020 attack by Al-Shabaab militants targeted the Manda Bay Airfield, a base used jointly by Kenyan and US forces.

The militants fired rocket-propelled grenades at aircraft and vehicles, killing one US service member, two US Department of Defense contractors, and injuring several others, including a Kenyan soldier.

The attack caused significant damage to military assets, including two fixed-wing aircraft, two helicopters, and multiple vehicles.

The US warned that Al-Shabaab, the East African affiliate of al-Qaeda, remains a threat and continues to plot attacks against American interests and its partners in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST