‘Ntafuta mtu wa kunistress!” - Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU hints that she is ready to date again after parting ways with SAMIDOH with cryptic post!







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu has sparked a social media frenzy after declaring she’s ready to dive back into the dating scene.

The outspoken mother of three, who recently ended her tumultuous relationship with Mugithi star, Samidoh, father to two of her children, shared a lighthearted post about missing the chaos of romance.

Nyamu humorously admitted that she misses the “stress” that comes with being in a relationship, joking that a little emotional turbulence might be the key to reclaiming her old glow.

"Nimeangalia picha zangu za kitambo, niko na stress glow pale.”

“Saa hii nimependeza sana hadi nimekua boring.”

“Niko soko, natafuta mtu wa kunichanganya kidogo," she stated.

Nyamu previously accused Samidoh of domestic abuse, a claim that once made headlines during their rocky public relationship.

As expected, her post quickly went viral, with netizens flooding the comment section with reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST