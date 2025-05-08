PHOTOs of the posh rural home that slain Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE built for his second wife before his demise







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Slain Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were was a polygamous man with two wives.

Before his tragic assassination on April 30th, 2025, Were had built a luxurious house for his second wife in Homa Bay.

The residence stands as a testament to Were's success and his desire to provide comfort for his loved ones.

The multi-million house, situated in the serene countryside of Kasipul, boasts modern architectural designs, reflecting the MP's affluent lifestyle.

