PHOTOs of the posh rural home that slain Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE built for his second wife before his demise

Thursday, May 8, 2025 - Slain Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were was a polygamous man with two wives.
Before his tragic assassination on April 30th, 2025, Were had built a luxurious house for his second wife in Homa Bay.
The residence stands as a testament to Were's success and his desire to provide comfort for his loved ones.
The multi-million house, situated in the serene countryside of Kasipul, boasts modern architectural designs, reflecting the MP's affluent lifestyle.
See photos.
