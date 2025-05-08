He had threatened him before murder - Details emerge as a senior Government official is arrested in connection with the murder of Kasipul MP CHARLES ONG’ONDO WERE







Thursday, May 8, 2025 - A sitting board member of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), identified as Ebel Ochieng alias Dave Calo, is among five suspects recently arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were.

Calo was apprehended in Nakuru and transported to Nairobi after being linked to the case through mobile phone triangulation and witness statements.

Police say that he was in regular contact with other suspects before, during and after the fatal shooting of the MP on the evening of Wednesday April 30th, 2025, near the City Mortuary roundabout along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

Court documents indicate that Calo, a neighbour of the late MP in Homa Bay, had previously been in conflict with the legislator, with reports of threats allegedly made prior to the incident.

Investigators claim to be reviewing communications and financial transactions that may shed light on the coordination of the crime.

The probe has also led to the arrest of the MP’s bodyguard and driver, who are suspected of playing a role in facilitating the murder.

Some of the accused have allegedly confessed to receiving payments in foreign currency, while police say large sums of cash were recovered from at least one suspect’s home.

Detectives have requested more time to conduct inquiries in Nairobi, Homa Bay, and other counties as they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The case is expected to be mentioned in court on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.