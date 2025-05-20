“My family had cautioned me from the start but I ignored the red flags” - Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN 25-year-old ex-fiance, MUSSA LENYUMPA, opens up after their break up







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - The storm surrounding the failed relationship between Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian and her former fiancé, Mussa Lenyumpa, has taken a new turn after Mussa broke his silence through a candid personal account published in a local media outlet.

Mussa, a 25-year-old medical professional, revealed that his family had cautioned him about his love-affair with Hezena.

“From the start, my family expressed concerns. They conducted their own inquiries and urged caution,” he wrote, acknowledging that those close to him had warned him about the relationship early on.

Despite the warnings, Mussa proceeded with the relationship, even paying dowry for Senator Hezena in October last year during a colorful traditional ceremony.





However, cracks began to appear shortly after, leading to a complete breakdown of trust.

According to Mussa, the tipping point came when he discovered that the Senator had misled him about her age.

While he was 25, he later found out that Hezena was 35 - ten years his senior.

“While my faith does not restrict me from marrying an older woman, the deception was hard to ignore,” Mussa said, adding that cultural expectations and pressure from elders played a role in his decision to walk away.

He further revealed that elders from his community had advised him to end the relationship, not solely due to the age difference, but also due to concerns about values and character alignment.

In the article, Mussa also made serious allegations, accusing Senator Hezena of orchestrating a smear campaign against him through hired bloggers, who labeled him a “gold-digger.”

He vehemently denied the claims and insisted that his intentions in the relationship were genuine.

Below is an article he wrote in a local publication giving his side of the story.

