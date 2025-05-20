Love turns sour as Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN reports her ex-fiance MUSSA LENYUMPA to DCI







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - The once-private romance between Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian and her former fiancé, Mussa Lenyumpa, has now spilled into the public eye, as legal action takes center stage in their bitter fallout.

Senator Lemaletian has officially reported Lenyumpa, a practicing medical professional, to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), alleging cyber harassment.

Lenyumpa received a formal summon from a detective based at Pangani Police Station, instructing him to present himself at the DCI Starehe offices on Tuesday at 11:00 AM to record a statement regarding the complaint.

The saga marks a dramatic turn in what was once a highly private relationship.

Trouble started last month when Lenyumpa discovered that Senator Lemaletian had lied about her age.

This revelation reportedly led him to call off the engagement.

Their relationship was also marred with infidelity, with reports emerging that the beautiful Senator had infected him with STDs after being involved in reckless behaviours with different men, including politicians.

Below is a letter summoning Lenyumpa to DCI.

Below is a photo of Senator Hezena and her ex-fiance during better times.

