PHOTOs of GEORGE RUTO’s alleged girlfriend - He loves them petite

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - George Kimutai Ruto, the youngest son of President William Ruto, is once again in the spotlight - not for politics or investment in matatu business - but for matters of the heart.
The first son has been pictured with a beautiful, petite
lady who is rumored to be his girlfriend.
The photo circulating online paints a picture of a young
couple madly in love.
The photo has sparked speculation across social media platforms, with many users commenting on George’s apparent preference for petite women.
Despite the public interest, details about the mysterious
lady remain scanty.
Neither George nor the lady has publicly confirmed the
relationship, adding more intrigue to the ongoing rumors.
This isn’t the first time George Ruto’s private life has
drawn public curiosity.
As the son of the Head of State, his personal affairs often
attract attention on social media.
