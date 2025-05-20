PHOTOs of GEORGE RUTO’s alleged girlfriend - He loves them petite







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - George Kimutai Ruto, the youngest son of President William Ruto, is once again in the spotlight - not for politics or investment in matatu business - but for matters of the heart.

The first son has been pictured with a beautiful, petite lady who is rumored to be his girlfriend.

The photo circulating online paints a picture of a young couple madly in love.

The photo has sparked speculation across social media platforms, with many users commenting on George’s apparent preference for petite women.





Despite the public interest, details about the mysterious lady remain scanty.

Neither George nor the lady has publicly confirmed the relationship, adding more intrigue to the ongoing rumors.

This isn’t the first time George Ruto’s private life has drawn public curiosity.

As the son of the Head of State, his personal affairs often attract attention on social media.

