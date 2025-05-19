Panic as 29-year-old ALEX NJOROGE disappears under mysterious circumstances after dropping his wife and kid to hospital (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - A family is searching for their son, 29-year-old Alex Njoroge Kabiti, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances last week.

Alex went missing after dropping his wife and kid to a hospital, never to be seen again.

Efforts to trace him have been futile.

Read a post on social media on his disappearance.

Where could 29 years old Alex Njoroge Kabiti (AKA Salex) be?

He works for Alliance Concrete (Kikuyu branch) and lives in Dagoretti Centre. On the day of his disappearance, his son was unwell, so he took his wife and child to Kikuyu Hospital for a check-up.

After dropping them off, he was supposed to return home and prepare for work.

Alliance Concrete had assigned him a driver who usually picks him up and drops him off in the evening. On that day (Wednesday last week), when the driver arrived at his home, he tried calling him, but the calls went unanswered.

The driver then contacted the office to ask if there was any other way to reach him. The office provided his wife’s contact.

His wife was shocked to learn from their house help that he had not returned home after leaving them at the hospital. (He had dropped them off using an Uber, which the wife paid for since he had forgotten his phone at home.)

A search began immediately, and a missing person’s report was filed at Dagoretti Police Station on Thursday, after 24 hours had passed.

The DCI has yet to find any clues about his whereabouts, as he did not have his phone with him, which could have helped in tracing his location. However, he did have his identification card and driving license.

According to his wife and house help, he was in good spirits - showing no signs of depression, illness, or anything out of the ordinary.