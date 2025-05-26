Tragedy as Kirinyaga man dies in a road accident, hours after his dowry ceremony (PHOTO)

Monday, May 26, 2025 - What was meant to be a joyful and memorable day ended in tragedy after a man died in a tragic road accident, just hours after paying dowry for his fiancée.
Dennis Kimathi, a middle-aged man from Gikirima in Kirinyaga
County, had spent the better part of Saturday celebrating a significant
milestone in his life.
Surrounded by friends and family, Kimathi successfully
completed the dowry ceremony for his lover, marking the beginning of a
promising future together.
However, the celebration turned into sorrow later that
evening when tragedy struck as he made his way home on a motorbike.
Kimathi reportedly rammed into a stalled truck and died on
the spot.
The sudden and tragic loss has left his loved ones in deep shock and mourning, as what began as a day of love and unity ended in profound grief.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
