Tragedy as Kirinyaga man dies in a road accident, hours after his dowry ceremony (PHOTO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - What was meant to be a joyful and memorable day ended in tragedy after a man died in a tragic road accident, just hours after paying dowry for his fiancée.

Dennis Kimathi, a middle-aged man from Gikirima in Kirinyaga County, had spent the better part of Saturday celebrating a significant milestone in his life.

Surrounded by friends and family, Kimathi successfully completed the dowry ceremony for his lover, marking the beginning of a promising future together.

However, the celebration turned into sorrow later that evening when tragedy struck as he made his way home on a motorbike.

Kimathi reportedly rammed into a stalled truck and died on the spot.

The sudden and tragic loss has left his loved ones in deep shock and mourning, as what began as a day of love and unity ended in profound grief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST