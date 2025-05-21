Moving Coffin! A concerned passenger records an unroadworthy Citi Hoppa bus (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - A concerned passenger aboard a Citi Hoppa bus has recorded a video highlighting the vehicle's unroadworthy condition.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the bus operating despite evident mechanical issues, raising serious safety concerns.

Netizens questioned how the bus passed inspection despite being unroadworthy.

This incident adds to a growing list of safety concerns associated with public transport in Nairobi.

Previously, a Citi Hoppa bus was involved in a horrific accident along Valley Road, resulting in several injuries.

The video serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive inspections and maintenance of public service vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers.

Watch the video.

Moving Coffin! A concerned passenger records an unroadworthy Citi Hoppa bus pic.twitter.com/yEgoR4DDwr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 21, 2025

