A LADY gets married to an elderly man, who is old enough to be her grandfather (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - A young lady has gone viral online after tying the knot with an elderly man in a lavish and colourful wedding ceremony that left many talking.

The event, attended by close friends and family, was nothing short of extravagant, complete with elegant décor, music, and heartfelt vows.

What has captured the public's attention most, however, is the huge age gap between the newlyweds.

The groom, who is old enough to be the bride’s grandfather, is reportedly a wealthy businessman with vast assets both locally and abroad.

The union has sparked a heated debate on social media, with netizens questioning the motivations behind the marriage.

While some users congratulated the couple and praised the bride for choosing financial security, others criticized the relationship, suggesting it may have been influenced by wealth rather than love.

Despite the criticism, the couple appeared genuinely happy, sharing joyful moments in the viral video that continues to circulate widely across social media platforms.

A LADY gets married to an elderly man, who is old enough to be her grandfather pic.twitter.com/szBLlNu2mU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST